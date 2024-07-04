KP Starts Sealing Illegal Housing Societies

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced decisive measures against illegal housing societies operating within the province. In a recent meeting chaired by Finance Secretary Muzammil Hussain, it was resolved to impose bans and fines on housing societies functioning without a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Secretary Hussain emphasized that illegal housing societies pose a significant threat to agricultural land and food security. Additionally, these unauthorized developments contribute to various environmental issues, further underlining the need for stringent action.

In a related development, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued a public advisory urging citizens to refrain from investing in illegal housing societies. An RDA spokesman revealed that the authority has intensified its ongoing crackdown on unauthorized housing schemes. Acting on directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the RDA has initiated operations against violators of housing regulations.

The RDA spokesman detailed that the Task Force established to combat illegal housing schemes recently targeted four unauthorized societies: Capital Valley, New Airport Town, Banni Mehbob, and Gulshan-e-Bahar, situated in Mouzas Katrian, Thalian, and Pilo, Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has also taken legal action against cooperative housing societies unlawfully using its name. WAPDA has engaged all relevant legal forums, including the Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to address this malpractice.