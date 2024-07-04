Nord 4 Goes First Class: OnePlus Confirms Launch Date and Metal Body Upgrade

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for its next Nord phone. The Nord 4 is launching internationally on July 16, starting with Italy, but should become available in other markets too. It will probably not see an official launch in Pakistan like most OnePlus phones.

The launch date announcement has also confirmed a notable upgrade for the OnePlus Nord 4. Despite being a mid-range phone, it seems that it’s going to feature a metallic body or at least a metal frame. Here is what OnePlus says:

Some say it’s impossible in the 5G era to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication and enduring quality of metal. We say…Never Settle.

Even the invite itself is written down on a metal plate.

This image was accompanied by another very questionable-looking marketing choice of an image.

Rumors suggest this phone is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which recently debuted in China. This means we already know the Nord 4 should come with a large 6.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 1240 x2 772 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,150 nits.

ALSO READ OnePlus 13 to Get Three 50MP Cameras and Several Other Upgrades

Under the hood, the phone should pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor for upper mid-range performance. Multitasking and storage shouldn’t be an issue either, with options for 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of UFS 4.0 high-speed storage.

On the camera front, there should be a triple-lens system featuring a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharper photos, an 8MP ultrawide sensor for capturing expansive landscapes, and a 16MP selfie camera for flawless video calls and selfies.

ALSO READ OnePlus Open 2/Oppo Find N4 to Release in Early 2025 With Better Hinge

Keeping the phone powered all day is a 5,500mAh battery with support for speedy 100W wired charging. The Nord 4 is also expected to launch with the latest Android 14 operating system, overlaid with OnePlus’s own OxygenOS 14 user interface. The Chinese version comes with ColorOS.