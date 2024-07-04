Telenor Microfinance Bank Receives Prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), operator of Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform easypaisa has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 by Risk Associates, a leading certification body accredited by UKAS.

The certification ceremony which took place at TMB’s Islamabad office, marked a significant milestone in the bank’s commitment to data security excellence. Key stakeholders from both organizations attended, including Aziz A. Rahim, Chief Operating Officer, and Hashim Mufti, Head of Business Development & Strategy from Risk Associates.

TMB/easypaisa was represented by Muhammad Rizwan Ikram, Chief Risk Officer; Mustapha Salim Lotia, Head of Information Security; and Muhammad Ali, Head of App & Infra Security.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), outlining best practices for identifying, assessing, and mitigating information security risks. By implementing and maintaining robust ISMS, TMB has successfully showcased its ability to effectively identify, assess, and mitigate information security risks, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data.

During the ceremony, Aziz A. Rahim, Chief Operating Officer, Risk Associates presented the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification to Muhammad Rizwan Ikram, Chief Risk Officer, and Mustapha Salim Lotia, Head of Information Security, TMB/easypaisa. In recognition of their contributions, certificates, and shields were also presented to the core team members.

Congratulating the team on receiving the prestigious certification, Kashif Ahmed, Acting President & CEO TMB/eayspaisa, commented, “Receiving the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our robust risk management protocols and reaffirms our commitment to maintaining standards of excellence in data security. As we transition towards a full-fledged Digital Retail Bank, pending regulatory approvals, the certification represents an important milestone that underscores our high standards of excellence in information security.”

“We congratulate Telenor Microfinance Bank on this significant achievement, setting a new benchmark for data security in Pakistan,” commented, Aziz A. Rahim – Chief Operating Officer, Risk Associates, “This certification reflects TMB’s proactive approach to information security and its continuous efforts to uphold the highest standards of data protection.”

This certification strengthens TMB’s position as a reliable financial institution committed to maintaining the highest standards of data protection. With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, TMB/easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, dedicated to fostering financial inclusion through technological innovation.