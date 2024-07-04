Xiaomi’s Highly Affordable Earbuds Are Launching Worldwide

Xiaomi’s latest family of affordable wireless earbuds is expanding once again with even cheaper models. Although there is no price confirmation, the Redmi Buds 5C, launching on July 9, is expected to cost less than the vanilla model (letters after numbers like “5C” usually denote cheaper versions).

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Buds 5C will boast the company’s best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology for a distraction-free listening experience. It also promises a long battery life to ensure you can enjoy your music or calls for extended periods. These earbuds come in three stylish colors: Bass White, Symphony Blue, and Acoustic Black.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Appears in “Official-Looking” Images

For those needing a power boost on the go, Xiaomi is also introducing two 10,000 mAh power banks. Both the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank and the Power Bank 4i offer 22.5W fast charging to quickly top up your devices.

The key difference lies in their design and ports:

Pocket Power Bank: This compact option features a built-in USB-C cable for convenient charging, with a shorter and narrower, yet thicker, body.

This compact option features a built-in USB-C cable for convenient charging, with a shorter and narrower, yet thicker, body. Power Bank 4i: This slimmer option provides more flexibility with one USB-C port and two USB-A ports, but lacks the integrated cable.

ALSO READ More Xiaomi 15 Pro Camera Details Show Up in New Leak

Keep in mind that these devices are launching in India first, but since most Xiaomi products eventually make it to Pakistan, we can have some hope of a local launch as well.