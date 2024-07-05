Interior Minister Bans CDA From Purchasing Petrol Motorcycles

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a ban on the purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad on Friday. The decision was made during a meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to review ongoing development projects.

Naqvi emphasized the importance of transforming Islamabad into a world-class city by implementing environmental measures. He directed the CDA to purchase only electric bikes in the future to reduce environmental pollution. Additionally, eco-friendly electric buses will be operated for the citizens of Islamabad.

The meeting also highlighted progress in various projects, including the refurbishment of the Federal Secretariat, enhancements to the Diplomatic Enclave, and the introduction of smart parking solutions. Naqvi also announced that construction work on the Serena Chowk underpass and F-9 Park Chowk flyover projects would commence soon.

International standard emergency services will be provided by transferring responsibilities from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to the CDA. The Islamabad Model Jail project, which has been stalled for 17 years, is now progressing swiftly, with the first phase expected to be completed on schedule.

The process of allotting land for the construction of a Health Tower in the H-16 sector has been completed. The meeting concluded with Naqvi congratulating the CDA team for their record tax collection and emphasizing the need to enhance institutional assets beyond selling plots and land.