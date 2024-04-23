15,000 Teachers to Get Electric Bikes in Punjab

The Punjab government has unveiled a groundbreaking program, offering electric bikes to 15,000 teachers across the province.

Led by Provincial Education Minister Sikandar Hayat, the initiative will be implemented in three stages. Initially, 5,000 teachers will receive electric bikes, followed by an additional 10,000 in subsequent phases.

The decision to provide electric bikes to teachers will address the financial challenges caused by expensive petrol prices, easing their commute to schools.

This switch to electric bikes is projected to save teachers money on transportation costs. Minister Hayat is optimistic about the initiative’s positive impact, highlighting its advantages in both cost-saving and environmental conservation.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif initiated a registration campaign to offer 20,000 electric and petrol bikes to university students across the province.

In the initial phase, the initiative will offer 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes to university students. To support this, the Punjab government will subsidize the markup by Rs1 billion and cover the initial Rs20,000 down payment for each bike on behalf of the students.

During this phase, bikes will be distributed in Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. It is pertinent to mention that the last date for the submission of an application is April 29th.