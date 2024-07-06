Prime Minister Pushes Cost Saving Agenda, Plans to Abolish Up to 5 Ministries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is pressing his cost-saving plan amid severe economic challenges, sources say.

He plans to abolish several key ministries and departments as part of his plan. As many as 5 ministries will be abolished in this plan. Recommendations have been requested from five federal ministries within a week.

Furthermore, the Institutional Reforms Cell established by the Prime Minister has started work on downsizing.

The ministries asked for recommendations include information technology ministries as a top priority. Others include Kashmir Affairs, Ministry of SAFRON, Industry and Production, and Ministry of Health Services.

The Prime Minister’s office asks the ministries to answer 8 questions, but these queries remain unclear. Five of these ministries have started working on providing answers. The Prime Minister has also directed to clarify the role of ministries transferred to provinces.