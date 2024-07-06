Rockstar Canceled Amazing GTA V DLC For GTA Online Profits: Ex Developer

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) fans have always suspected that single-player downloadable content (DLC) was sidelined in favor of Grand Theft Auto Online.

This theory has finally gained some weight thanks to comments from former Rockstar employee Joe Rubino, who contributed to both Max Payne 3 and GTA V. He not only revealed that the DLC was scrapped, but it was even an amazing DLC focusing on the in-game character Trevor.

This came to light following a video interview with YouTuber SanInPlay.

During the interview, Rubino spoke in detail about his role with GTA V’s DLC and how Rockstar had divided its teams between different projects.

A lot of the team went to do Red Dead Redemption 2 right away (after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V), and I kind of took on this other project that was a standalone DLC for Grand Theft Auto that never came out. That was my thing. I was one of the main editors and camera artists and did a lot of the on-stage stuff. We split our teams into two. I stayed on GTA Online and then this DLC, which Steven Ogg (the actor that played Trevor) was a very important part of.

He added that the project overlapped with the early stages of Red Dead Redemption 2 development, and some team members transitioned between the two titles. However, due to the high financial investment in the standalone DLC, it was eventually shelved.

While Rubino believes elements of the project found their way into later GTA Online updates, the original vision wasn’t realized.

The primary reason for the cancellation, according to Rubino, was the immense success of GTA Online. The online mode proved so profitable and popular that justifying a separate DLC became difficult. In hindsight, he feels both projects could have co-existed, but the decision was ultimately a business one.

Rubino expressed some disappointment about the cancellation. He was enthusiastic about the project and advocated for its completion. However, with the overwhelming popularity of GTA Online, development was halted roughly halfway through.