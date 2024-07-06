Samsung’s First Smart Ring is More Expensive Than You Think

Scheduled for a full reveal on July 10th, the mysterious Samsung Galaxy Ring has sparked rumors about its price tag. A leak from Dealabs suggests the wearable could cost €449 in France, or roughly $485, £380, and $720 (AU).

This price point raises eyebrows compared to competitors like the Oura Ring, which starts at $299. To justify this premium cost, Samsung will likely need to showcase impressive features beyond what the competition offers. Additionally, whispers of a potential subscription service raise concerns about the overall affordability of the Galaxy Ring.

The same leak also talks about the Ring’s availability and potential battery life. According to the leak, the ring will come in three colors (black, silver, and gold) and a range of nine sizes (US standard 5 to 13) in France. Interestingly, rumors suggest battery life might be linked to ring size, with larger sizes offering better performance.

The leak also hints at a potential release date for France. The Galaxy Ring could be available for purchase as early as July 19th, following its official July 10th unveiling alongside new Galaxy foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.

While details about the subscription service are scarce, it’s worth noting that similar subscription models exist for other wearables like Oura, Fitbit, and Apple products. These subscriptions provide access to more advanced health tracking features and in-depth analysis. It’s unclear whether the rumored €449 price for the Galaxy Ring includes the subscription fee.