Govt Mulls Alternative Scheme to Cash Rewards for IT Companies

The government is mulling introducing an alternative scheme to cash rewards to IT companies against their exports.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired the first meeting of the Functional Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday.

Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, and authorities from the Finance Division, Ministry of Commerce, State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) participated in the meeting.

P@SHA Secretary General Nadeem Malik briefed the chair about the cash reward scheme for the IT industry.

The meeting deliberated upon bringing an alternative scheme to cash rewards for IT exporters. A committee has been formed to deliberate on the matter.

The committee members include Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, P@SHA Secretary General Nadeem Malik, and a representative from the State Bank of Pakistan.