Here’s the Proposed Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The proposed schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan, has been unveiled, according to a report by The Telegraph on Sunday. The tournament will see matches held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore from February 19 to March 9.

This edition of the Champions Trophy will feature the top eight teams from last year’s ODI World Cup, divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-final matches are scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Karachi and Rawalpindi, respectively, with the final to be played in Lahore on March 9.

Group Composition and Matches:

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand Group B: England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan

The tournament opener will see Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on February 20.

India will play all their group matches in Lahore, including a highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 1. They will also face New Zealand on February 23.

England’s campaign will kick off against Australia in Lahore on February 22, followed by matches against Afghanistan on February 25, and South Africa in Rawalpindi on March 2.

Detailed Schedule:

February 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Karachi

New Zealand vs Pakistan – Karachi February 20: Bangladesh vs India – Lahore

Bangladesh vs India – Lahore February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa – Karachi

Afghanistan vs South Africa – Karachi February 22: Australia vs England – Lahore

Australia vs England – Lahore February 23: New Zealand vs India – Lahore

New Zealand vs India – Lahore February 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Rawalpindi February 25: Afghanistan vs England – Lahore

Afghanistan vs England – Lahore February 26: Australia vs South Africa – Rawalpindi

Australia vs South Africa – Rawalpindi February 27: Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Lahore

Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Lahore February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia – Rawalpindi

Afghanistan vs Australia – Rawalpindi March 1: Pakistan vs India – Lahore

Pakistan vs India – Lahore March 2: South Africa vs England – Rawalpindi

South Africa vs England – Rawalpindi March 5: Semi-final 1: TBC vs TBC – Karachi

Semi-final 1: TBC vs TBC – Karachi March 6: Semi-final 2: TBC vs TBC – Rawalpindi

Semi-final 2: TBC vs TBC – Rawalpindi March 9: Final: TBC vs TBC – Lahore

All member countries have confirmed their support for the Champions Trophy to the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will make its final decision after consulting with the Indian government.

The 2025 event marks the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus.