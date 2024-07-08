Here’s the Proposed Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The proposed schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan, has been unveiled, according to a report by The Telegraph on Sunday. The tournament will see matches held in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore from February 19 to March 9.
This edition of the Champions Trophy will feature the top eight teams from last year’s ODI World Cup, divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The semi-final matches are scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Karachi and Rawalpindi, respectively, with the final to be played in Lahore on March 9.
Group Composition and Matches:
- Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand
- Group B: England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan
The tournament opener will see Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on February 20.
India will play all their group matches in Lahore, including a highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 1. They will also face New Zealand on February 23.
England’s campaign will kick off against Australia in Lahore on February 22, followed by matches against Afghanistan on February 25, and South Africa in Rawalpindi on March 2.
Detailed Schedule:
- February 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Karachi
- February 20: Bangladesh vs India – Lahore
- February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa – Karachi
- February 22: Australia vs England – Lahore
- February 23: New Zealand vs India – Lahore
- February 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Rawalpindi
- February 25: Afghanistan vs England – Lahore
- February 26: Australia vs South Africa – Rawalpindi
- February 27: Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Lahore
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia – Rawalpindi
- March 1: Pakistan vs India – Lahore
- March 2: South Africa vs England – Rawalpindi
- March 5: Semi-final 1: TBC vs TBC – Karachi
- March 6: Semi-final 2: TBC vs TBC – Rawalpindi
- March 9: Final: TBC vs TBC – Lahore
All member countries have confirmed their support for the Champions Trophy to the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will make its final decision after consulting with the Indian government.
The 2025 event marks the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus.
