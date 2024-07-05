Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed confidence and optimism regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy and the future of India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Naqvi confirmed that Pakistan will host all matches of the mega-event, showcasing the nation’s commitment to delivering a world-class event.

Naqvi hinted at positive developments concerning the participation of the Indian cricket team, a prospect that has generated significant anticipation among fans.

“We are hopeful of seeing the Indian team in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. This could be a major step forward in improving cricket relations between our countries,” Naqvi stated.

In addition to discussing the tournament, Naqvi highlighted the Pakistan Cricket Board‘s stringent fitness standards for player selection. “Cricketers must pass all fitness tests, including the Yo-Yo test, to qualify for the central contract. There will be no compromises on fitness,” he emphasized.

Naqvi also reiterated the importance of domestic cricket participation, noting, “Players who do not participate in domestic cricket will not be eligible for the national team.”

ALSO READ Pakistan Pull Off Back-to-Back Wins in World Championship of Legends 2024 by Beating West Indies

Naqvi’s remarks signal a proactive approach by the PCB towards enhancing player fitness and performance while fostering better cricketing ties with India.

Pakistan Cricket Board has taken steps to make sure that the Indian team gets the best hospitality and security measures during the tournament. For this purpose all their matches will be held in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.