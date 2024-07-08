KP Declares Emergency and Issues Advisory for Muharram

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jul 8, 2024 | 5:38 pm

At the start of Muharram, the Health Department issued a comprehensive advisory outlining several key measures to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services across the province during this significant period.

According to the advisory, all hospitals, including primary health centers, will remain fully operational throughout Muharram. This includes maintaining full functionality in emergency services, which will be particularly emphasized in base health centers located near Imam bargahs to handle any potential medical emergencies that may arise during religious gatherings and processions.

To further enhance the readiness and coordination of healthcare services, the Health Department will establish control rooms at both the health directorate and district levels. These control rooms will serve as central hubs for monitoring and managing healthcare activities, ensuring a rapid response to any situation that may require medical intervention.

ALSO READ

All hospitals have been explicitly directed to ensure the full attendance of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff. This directive aims to guarantee that adequate medical staff are available at all times to provide necessary care and services to patients.

The advisory underscores the importance of preparedness during Muharram and reflects the Health Department’s commitment to maintaining high standards of healthcare service delivery during this critical period.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>