KP Declares Emergency and Issues Advisory for Muharram

At the start of Muharram, the Health Department issued a comprehensive advisory outlining several key measures to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services across the province during this significant period.

According to the advisory, all hospitals, including primary health centers, will remain fully operational throughout Muharram. This includes maintaining full functionality in emergency services, which will be particularly emphasized in base health centers located near Imam bargahs to handle any potential medical emergencies that may arise during religious gatherings and processions.

To further enhance the readiness and coordination of healthcare services, the Health Department will establish control rooms at both the health directorate and district levels. These control rooms will serve as central hubs for monitoring and managing healthcare activities, ensuring a rapid response to any situation that may require medical intervention.

All hospitals have been explicitly directed to ensure the full attendance of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff. This directive aims to guarantee that adequate medical staff are available at all times to provide necessary care and services to patients.

The advisory underscores the importance of preparedness during Muharram and reflects the Health Department’s commitment to maintaining high standards of healthcare service delivery during this critical period.