Beware of These Suspicious Android Apps Stealing Data

The Cabinet Division has issued a cyber security advisory about hostile Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) targeting Pakistani officials through suspicious Android apps available on the Google Play Store.

According to the advisory, these apps are designed to steal personal and financial data, including media files, contact lists, calendar entries, and call/message logs, without user consent. Some apps even offer to provide personal identifiable information (PII) of Pakistani citizens for a fee.

According to the advisory, identified suspicious apps include ISSB App for Armed Forces, Initial Test Preparation, Intelligence Mcqs Test, Pak eServices 2024, Electricity Bill Checker, Sui Gas Bill Viewer, Online Shopping Pakistan, All Sim Packages, and Bike Services. All these apps have been developed by ITAppCoding ([email protected]). The advisory emphasizes the importance of a cautious approach when using such apps to protect personal and sensitive information from being exploited.

The advisory urges the public and government officials to avoid downloading apps from unknown sources or third-party hosting sites and to rely on the Google Play Store for app downloads. Users are encouraged to check app reviews and privacy policies before downloading and to be cautious of apps requesting phone numbers or email addresses. Regularly reviewing permissions granted to installed apps and changing phones if suspicious activity is detected are also recommended.

Additionally, the advisory suggests that users should read privacy policies to understand what data is collected and shared, keep Google Play Protect enabled, and avoid opening emails and attachments from unknown or suspicious sources. Updating phone software promptly, avoiding storing official data on smartphones, and turning off location services are also important steps to enhance security.

According to the advisory, using strong passwords and installing reputable antivirus and anti-malware software are further recommended to protect personal and professional data from being compromised by these malicious apps. Staying vigilant and following these guidelines can help safeguard information and reduce the risk of data breaches and cyber threats.