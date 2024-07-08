State Bank Announces Jobs for IT Professionals in Various Domains

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank, is seeking talented professionals to fill contractual positions within its Information Technology Group.

This recruitment drive offers individuals with expertise in various IT specializations to contribute to the bank’s technological infrastructure and operations.

Specializations in Demand

The SBP has identified a need for qualified individuals in various IT domains, including:

Senior Application Developer/Senior Software Engineer

Enterprise IT Architect

Systems Administrator

Database Administrator

StateBankPakistan Network Security Engineer

IT Support Engineer

IT Operations Engineer

IT Operations Engineer (Hyderabad)

Application Support Engineer (Payment Systems Technologies

Application Procedure

Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria may submit their applications online at: https://career.sbp.org.pk/login.

Last Date to Apply

The last date for application submission is July 22nd, 2024. Applications, that do not follow the defined requirements in the advertisement, will not be entertained. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.