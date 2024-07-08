State Bank Announces Jobs for IT Professionals in Various Domains

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank, is seeking talented professionals to fill contractual positions within its Information Technology Group.
This recruitment drive offers individuals with expertise in various IT specializations to contribute to the bank’s technological infrastructure and operations.
Specializations in Demand
The SBP has identified a need for qualified individuals in various IT domains, including:
- Senior Application Developer/Senior Software Engineer
- Enterprise IT Architect
- Systems Administrator
- Database Administrator
- StateBankPakistan Network Security Engineer
- IT Support Engineer
- IT Operations Engineer
- IT Operations Engineer (Hyderabad)
- Application Support Engineer (Payment Systems Technologies
Application Procedure
Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria may submit their applications online at: https://career.sbp.org.pk/login.
Last Date to Apply
The last date for application submission is July 22nd, 2024. Applications, that do not follow the defined requirements in the advertisement, will not be entertained. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
