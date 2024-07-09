Express Yourself: Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 Lets You Design Your Own Phone

Tech newcomer Nothing has unveiled its debut sub-brand smartphone, the CMF Phone 1. This budget-friendly device boasts two key features: a user-replaceable back panel and a powerful mid-range MediaTek 7300 processor.

Unique Rear Panel

Standing out in the CMF lineup for its focus on design, the Phone 1 packs a surprise behind its back – literally. The rear panel features a clever mounting system, allowing you to attach various functional accessories.

But the real game-changer is the ease with which you can swap the back panel itself. Feeling a color change? Cracked your back? Simply pop it off and replace it with a fresh one, extending the phone’s lifespan by potentially avoiding costly repairs.

Design and Display

The CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. This vibrant screen boasts impressive peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, making it perfect for viewing content even in bright sunlight.

To ensure smooth visuals, the display refreshes at a rapid 120Hz rate, with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz for ultra-responsive interaction. Security is handled by an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras

For capturing memories, the CMF Phone 1 features a single 16MP selfie camera discreetly housed within a punch-hole cutout. Flipping the phone reveals a dual rear camera system, with a primary 50MP f/1.8 sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait photography.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, internals are powered by the MediaTek Dimensith 7300 processor, which is not quite flagship grade, but should be able to handle everyday use like a breeze and most gaming titles, sans demanding ones, where you might have to lower some settings. RAM options go between 6 GB and 8 GB while storage configuration is 128 GB/256 GB.

Powering the CMF Phone 1 is the latest Nothing OS 2.6 built on top of Android 14. This user interface offers some personalization features like the AI Wallpaper Generator but remains largely familiar to those who have used other Nothing devices. To ensure software longevity, the phone is guaranteed to receive 2 major Android updates and 3 years of security patches.

Battery and Charging

Packing a 5,000 mAh battery, the CMF Phone 1 promises long-lasting performance. It supports 33W wired charging for quick top-ups and even allows you to share some power with other devices using its 5W reverse wired charging feature. However, wireless charging enthusiasts will be disappointed to note its absence.

Price and Availability The starting price for the global model is about $215, it offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The CMF Phone 1 launches in four color options: Black, Orange, Blue, and Mint Green. Replacement back panels will be available for around $34. For added functionality, the phone features a unique mounting point on the back. You can purchase accessories like a stand, lanyard, or card case for roughly $22 each to enhance your phone’s usability. CMF Phone 1 Specifications Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G615 MC2 OS Android 14 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.67″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz, 2000 nits RAM 6 GB, 8 GB Storage 128 GB, 256 GB Card Slot Yes Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Colors Black, Orange, Light Green Fingerprint sensor Under-display Battery

5,000 mAh, 33W wired charging, reverse wired charging Price

$215