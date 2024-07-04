Nothing’s CMF Phone Could be Customizable With Attachable Tools

Nothing is gearing up to launch its first phone under the new, budget-friendly CMF sub-brand on July 8th. In a series of teasers leading up to the reveal, Nothing has hinted at unique customization options for the CMF Phone 1.

These include a rotating dial on the back, similar to the one on the CMF Buds’ charging case. This dial appears designed to attach accessories, potentially offering users a way to personalize their phone’s functionality.

The teasers also suggest the CMF Phone 1 will ditch the light-up glyphs featured on the higher-end Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 models. However, the easily swappable rear panel hints at another possible customization option – the ability to change the phone’s aesthetic with different colored or patterned back covers.

Today’s teaser provides a clearer picture of the CMF Phone 1’s unique dial. Similar to the CMF Buds charging case, it appears to be an attachment point for accessories. The phone itself hints at a modular design, as the dial can seemingly be unscrewed and swapped for optional extras like a lanyard mount or even a folding kickstand for hands-free viewing.

While Nothing’s teasers remain somewhat vague, the design closely resembles the smart dial on the CMF Neckband Pro headphones. This dial allows users to control volume, playback, and even active noise cancellation.

This raises the possibility that the CMF Phone 1’s dial might offer additional functionality beyond attaching accessories. Nothing has yet to confirm this, but the hints point in this direction.

The ability to swap rear panels on the CMF Phone 1 opens doors for interesting possibilities. While Nothing hasn’t confirmed if other companies will make these panels, speculation abounds.

Some theorize panels could offer increased battery life, similar to the external battery packs offered by Motorola’s discontinued “Moto Mods” in the past. Others propose panels with built-in wallets to hold credit cards and IDs – a convenient option for users on the go.

It’s important to note that Nothing hasn’t revealed if removing the back panel simplifies access to the phone’s internal components, like the battery. This feature might be more focused on user customization and adding features, rather than making repairs easier.