Banks to Remain Closed For 2 Days Next Week

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 10, 2024 | 5:06 pm

Banks will remain closed for two days next week being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Muharram) on 16 and 17 July, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on July 16TH and 17TH, 2024 (Tuesday & Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1446 A.H),” the regulator said in a notice on Wednesday.

The federal government on Tuesday declared a two-day holiday on the 16th and 17th of July 2024 to observe Ashura on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Wednesday, July 17.

