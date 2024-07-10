CM Punjab Announces 1,224 Free Flats for Workers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced 1,224 free flats for workers in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies, aiming to improve laborers’ living conditions.
During a high-level meeting, key decisions were made to enhance workers’ welfare. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reviewed the Labor Department’s performance and received briefings on various projects, including scholarships for workers, the creation of labor colonies, and healthcare programs.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of these efforts and stated that 6 billion rupees have been allocated for overdue death and marriage grants to over 29,000 workers.
Approval was also given for the construction of two hostels for women workers in Garment City, providing accommodation for 704 women in Sheikhupura.
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the government’s commitment to labor rights, including reforms in labor laws, occupational safety, and the enforcement of minimum wage regulations.
She voiced concern over the lack of enforcement of laws for domestic workers and stressed the need for implementing safety protocols and standard operating procedures, especially for sanitation workers handling hazardous tasks.
