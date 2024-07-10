CM Punjab Announces 1,224 Free Flats for Workers

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 10, 2024 | 6:15 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced 1,224 free flats for workers in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies, aiming to improve laborers’ living conditions.

During a high-level meeting, key decisions were made to enhance workers’ welfare. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reviewed the Labor Department’s performance and received briefings on various projects, including scholarships for workers, the creation of labor colonies, and healthcare programs.

ALSO READ

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of these efforts and stated that 6 billion rupees have been allocated for overdue death and marriage grants to over 29,000 workers.

Approval was also given for the construction of two hostels for women workers in Garment City, providing accommodation for 704 women in Sheikhupura.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the government’s commitment to labor rights, including reforms in labor laws, occupational safety, and the enforcement of minimum wage regulations.

ALSO READ

She voiced concern over the lack of enforcement of laws for domestic workers and stressed the need for implementing safety protocols and standard operating procedures, especially for sanitation workers handling hazardous tasks.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Transform Your Bedroom with Ideas Home’s Summer Bedding Collection
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>