KP’s Only Specialized Child Healthcare Hospital to be Inaugurated in August

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s only specialized child healthcare hospital is set to be inaugurated in August. This hospital has faced delays for over ten years due to a lack of funds from the federal government.

A specialized pediatric outpatient department (OPD) will be opened, and work on the ground and first floor is being quickly completed. The hospital has also requested necessary medical equipment, such as ultrasound and X-ray machines, from the health department.

According to officials, the chief minister will inaugurate the facility in the first week of August. This pediatric OPD is unique in the province as other major hospitals do not offer such specialized services.

Efforts are ongoing to get chillers and furniture for the hospital from various aid agencies. The hospital has received Rs. 4.3 billion in federal funds over time but still needs Rs. 3.6 billion to complete the project.

The Khyber Institute of Child Health project has been extended by two years, with an expected completion date in 2025. If the project does not start soon, it might face further delays.

The health department has requested additional funds to be allocated by December, aiming to complete equipment and machinery purchases by January. A meeting will be held next week to finalize the OPD setup. For now, surgical procedures at the hospital are temporarily on hold.