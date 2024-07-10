Flour Mills Association to Protest Against New Tax Tomorrow

Flour mill owners have announced a strike on July 11 (Thursday) to protest a new 2.5 percent withholding tax in the 2024-25 budget.

They stated that all mills across Pakistan will shut down if the tax is not removed. Aamir Abdullah, Chairman of the Flour Mills Association Sindh, said that wheat washing and grinding would stop from today and that a full strike would start on Thursday.

Abdullah stated that high electricity bills are already making it hard to keep their businesses running. The Flour Mills Association had previously rejected the increased taxes in the 2024-25 budget, warning that flour prices might rise by Rs. 5 to Rs. 7 per kilogram.

He warned that if the government does not remove the new tax a strike would close flour mills nationwide. He urged the government to reconsider, stating that the withholding tax would raise prices, hurting consumers and retailers.

The association estimates that a 10kg flour bag will cost Rs. 50 more, with fine flour increasing by Rs. 7 per kilogram.