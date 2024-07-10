KP Govt to Provide Cyber Security Education to Youth

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to provide cyber security education to the youth of Pakistan and is setting up a cyber security institute that meets international standards. It will be established in the provincial capital, Peshawar.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur who was joined by the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, administrative secretaries of Higher Education and Science Technology and Information Technology departments, among other officials.

The meeting concluded that the new institute will be set up in an existing government building and offer bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programs in cyber security. The chief minister instructed the heads of the Higher Education and ST&IT departments to finalize the details and submit feasible proposals for formal approval as soon as possible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister stressed the urgent need for a specialized cybersecurity institute. He pledged the provincial government’s full backing, prioritizing all necessary resources to get it up and running. The chief minister also emphasized investing in the information technology sector, highlighting its significant potential for the province.

He added that the government plans to expand these cyber security institutes to divisional headquarters later. Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the provincial government’s dedication to offering modern information technology education and training to the youth, aiming to create employment opportunities nationally and internationally.