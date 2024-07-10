New Railway Line Will Connect Rawalpindi to Uzbekistan, Sir Syed Express to Start Running Again

The federal government has a plan to link the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to Rawalpindi as part of a rail network that will extend to Uzbekistan, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. On Sunday, Governor Kundi mentioned that this railway track, to be developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, will connect Pakistan to Uzbekistan.

“This initiative will significantly benefit the entire region and enhance economic activities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” Governor Kundi highlighted during his interaction with a delegation from tribal districts on Saturday. He also mentioned that the proposed plan includes extending the railway track from Rawalpindi to Kohat and Parachinar, as he discussed with former federal minister Sajid Turi.

Governor Kundi promised to work for peace, protect the province’s rights, and help the youth. He said he would address the province’s problems at the national level. In meetings with various delegations, including one led by Usman Tarakai of the PPP, Governor Kundi repeated his commitment to resolving provincial issues promptly. He said he would meet the prime minister to discuss comprehensive solutions.

Sir Syed Express to Resume Operations

Pakistan Railway has announced that the Sir Syed Express will resume its operations on September 1, 2024. This train service will reconnect Karachi and Rawalpindi, providing an essential link between the two cities.

The Sir Syed Express was previously halted in 2022 due to the severe floods. The restoration of this service marks a crucial step towards normalizing the railway network. The re-launch will be carried out in collaboration with a private logistics firm, R.A.S Logistics Services, to ensure smooth and efficient operations.