Pakistan Railways Announces 3% Across-the-Board Increase in Freight Charges

The government has announced a 3 percent across-the-board increase in freight rates.

All freight rates will be increased by 3 percent across the board and will be levied on all Goods Traffic w.e.f July 3, 2024. Total freight will be rounded off as per previous practice, Pakistan Railways said in a notification issued earlier on Monday.

This 3 percent increase will not be applicable on Steel Coils, POL Products, LHC, LMC, Shunting Charges, wharfage, Demurrage, and destination charges.

The revised goods rates table showing the calculated rate per ton upto 5,000 kilometers is under preparation, copies of which will be supplied to the Divisional Superintendents for onward distribution to all the stations open to goods traffic booking.