Pakistan Railways Announces 3% Across-the-Board Increase in Freight Charges

The government has announced a 3 percent across-the-board increase in freight rates.
All freight rates will be increased by 3 percent across the board and will be levied on all Goods Traffic w.e.f July 3, 2024. Total freight will be rounded off as per previous practice, Pakistan Railways said in a notification issued earlier on Monday.
This 3 percent increase will not be applicable on Steel Coils, POL Products, LHC, LMC, Shunting Charges, wharfage, Demurrage, and destination charges.
The revised goods rates table showing the calculated rate per ton upto 5,000 kilometers is under preparation, copies of which will be supplied to the Divisional Superintendents for onward distribution to all the stations open to goods traffic booking.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.