Pakistan’s newly appointed red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie, emphasized the importance of fitness, consistency, and fielding in his inaugural press conference after taking on the role. Speaking to the media in Karachi, Gillespie expressed his enthusiasm for working with the team and outlined his vision for their future.

ALSO READ Former Pakistan Captain Calls for Babar Azam’s Performance Review After T20 World Cup Exit

The Aussie legend acknowledged the talent within the Pakistan squad but highlighted a need for more consistent performances. “We will see how we can bring continuity and consistency in performances,” he stated, underscoring that there will be no compromise on players’ fitness. “In international cricket, there should be no question about your fitness,” Gillespie added. “Everyone should know about the importance of fitness. This is about personal pride, this professionalism.”

When asked about the brand of cricket Pakistan would adopt, Gillespie revealed that he had spoken with captain Shan Masood a couple of times and planned to discuss further with the players during the upcoming fitness camp. He emphasized the need for strategic team selection, tailored to opposition and conditions. “If a player is good for the team, he will be selected. I’m in contact with Gary Kirsten [Pakistan’s white-ball coach] for players’ workload management,” Gillespie noted.

Improving fielding is another priority for the new coach. “There is a general opinion that Pakistan’s fielding is their weak point, so that would be my priority. For me, the goal is to see how we play against quality sides,” he said.

Jason Gillespie also mentioned his plans to travel to Australia with Pakistan Shaheens, the country’s secondary team. Reflecting on Pakistan’s previous tour to Australia, where they lost the series 3-0, Gillespie remarked, “During the last tour to Australia, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 but they played well. There were moments in the series where they were also dominating the opponents.”

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq Sacked From PCB Selection Committee

Check out the full conference here:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/live/XGpK9J3zwoQ?si=TILhBVHLTDa-xHXR

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XGpK9J3zwoQ?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XGpK9J3zwoQ?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/XGpK9J3zwoQ



