Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has urged for a thorough evaluation of the performance of white-ball captain Babar Azam, following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Misbah emphasized that the responsibility for the team’s failure does not solely rest on the shoulders of Babar Azam but extends across all the players who were part of the T2O World Cup team.

“As far as Babar’s performance is concerned, we need to see where he stands after four years. It’s not just the captain’s fault; the blame lies with all departments, including batting, bowling, and fielding,” Misbah stated.

Misbah highlighted the importance of reassessing the team combination and exploring practical options for improvement. He warned against making changes merely for appearances, stating that such superficial adjustments could be harmful to the team’s progress.

“The decision-makers also need to assess where the team combination stands and what sensible options are available. However, if changes are being made just for show, just for cosmetic reasons, it will be detrimental,” Misbah added.

The former captain also criticized the frequent alterations in team management and captaincy, attributing them to Pakistan’s struggles in the World Cup. “The continuous changes made by the management and captain series after series have caused us to suffer in the World Cup,” he said.

Under Babar’s leadership, Pakistan played three T20I series against New Zealand at home, and Ireland and England away, before participating in the T20 World Cup.

The team’s inconsistent performance in these series has led to calls for a comprehensive review to identify the underlying issues.