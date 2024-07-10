Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Gets Six New Stops on Nasir Bagh Road

Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has expanded its DR-14 route by adding six new stops along Nasir Bagh Road. These stops were added in response to public requests. TransPeshawar’s (the managing company behind BRT) spokesperson Sadaf Kamil announced the new stops: Masjid Abu Hurairah, Bangash Park, PDA Office, Masjid Umar Farooq, Masjid Abu Bakr, and Professor Model Town. This expansion increases the total number of stops on the DR-14 route to 22.

ALSO READ 8 New Underpasses and Flyovers Approved for Peshawar

This route serves passengers traveling from Islamia College to DHA, with significant stops including Naseer Teaching Hospital, DHA, Professor Model Town, Badizai, Regi Model Town, Masjid Abu Hurairah, Zone 3 Ground, Government Girls Primary School, Bangash Park, Masjid Hamza, PDA Office, Masjid Umar Farooq, Masjid Khalid bin Waleed, Masjid Abu Bakr, and Askari-VI Phases 1 and 2.

This extension aims to provide greater accessibility and comfort, particularly benefiting residents of Regi Model Town, DHA, Canal Town, Police Colony, and students of nearby universities.

ALSO READ New Railway Line Will Connect Rawalpindi to Uzbekistan, Sir Syed Express to Start Running Again

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs. 3 billion in subsidies to support the operational costs of the Peshawar BRT. Additionally, recent fare increases ranging from Rs. 5 to Rs. 10 have been implemented to help cover these costs. The spokesperson emphasized that these changes were made to enhance the overall commuter experience.