8 New Underpasses and Flyovers Approved for Peshawar

The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) board has decided to construct eight underpasses and flyovers on Ring Road and other key roads to address traffic flow issues in the provincial capital.

In the 11th PDA board meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, it was initially decided to construct three underpasses and flyovers on Ring Road and five at other congested points with heavy traffic.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, and other board members. A total of 33 agenda items were discussed, leading to several important decisions.

The board approved plans for widening and rehabilitating Ring Road and solarizing tube wells under PDA’s control, which is expected to save Rs810 million annually in electricity bills.

Additionally, the board approved action plans for establishing an education complex in town and PDA’s sub-office at Regi Lalma Model Town. Conditional approval was also granted for various rules and regulations under the PDA Act 2017. A committee, headed by the local government minister, will review and finalize these rules within 14 days.

The board also conditionally approved plans for constructing high-rise buildings at different PDA sites through Public-Private Partnerships. Furthermore, approval was given to provide land for a Forensic Science Laboratory at Hayatabad and a Paraplegic Centre at Regi Model Town.

The chief minister directed the installation of solar lights along the central median on GT Road from Peshawar Motorway to Hayatabad and prioritized the renovation and beautification of the Bus Rapid Transit grey structure.