UAE’s Top Bank to Clean 2 Mountains in Pakistan

Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has launched a mountain clean-up mission in Pakistan as part of its global Climb2Change initiative. This mission aims to clean up K2 and Broad Peak (K3), along with the base camps at Goro2 and Concordia, according to a statement released by the bank on Tuesday.

Through the Climb2Change initiative, Mashreq aims to clean 14 of the world’s highest mountains, including summiting 7 peaks and cleaning the base camps of the remaining 7. The Pakistan expedition, running from June to August 2024, will feature renowned Portuguese climber Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman and third Pakistani overall to summit 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks above 8,000 meters.

“We are proud to advance our global initiative, Climb2Change, with the expansion of our mountain clean-up expedition to Pakistan, home to some of the world’s highest peaks,” said Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq. “Our mission is to tackle waste accumulation and ecological imbalance by summiting and cleaning these iconic peaks in the Karakoram range. This effort involves collaboration with renowned climbers, local communities, and our employees.

“Conquering five of the highest peaks and a base camp in Nepal demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit and left these natural wonders cleaner. Our mission extends beyond clean-ups; we aim to inspire individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to start their own Climb2Change.”

ALSO READ Hundreds of Climbers Flock to GB to Climb K2 and Other Mountains

Naila Kiani expressed her pride in joining forces with Mashreq to advocate for environmental conservation in her homeland. “Climbing has always been a personal journey of pushing boundaries. Now, with Mashreq, I aim to catalyze significant change for a brighter and more sustainable future. My diverse background, from aerospace engineering to banking and competitive boxing, has prepared me for the challenges of mountaineering and advocacy. As the first Pakistani woman to summit eleven 8000-meter peaks and to represent the MENA region, I strive to inspire others, especially women and youth, to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to our planet.”

Maria Conceicao shared her excitement about joining Mashreq’s Climb2Change initiative. “From my journey as an orphaned child to becoming the first Portuguese woman to summit Mount Everest, holding 10 Guinness World Records in sports, and as a philanthropist developing education initiatives for underprivileged children, this mission aligns perfectly with my life’s work. We hope to raise awareness and inspire others to take action to protect our planet for future generations.”

The clean-up expedition in Pakistan builds on the success of the initial two phases in Nepal, where five of the highest peaks and one base camp were scaled and cleaned. These expeditions have removed high-altitude waste and promoted environmental conservation through public education.