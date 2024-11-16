Pakistan’s Ayla Majid Becomes First South Asian President of ACCA

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 16, 2024 | 5:55 pm

Ayla Majid has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Pakistani and South Asian to serve as the President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

With over two decades of expertise in energy, sustainability, and corporate governance, Majid will lead more than 252,000 members and 526,000 future members globally during her one-year term.

This appointment comes as ACCA celebrates its 120th anniversary, having recently crossed the milestone of a quarter-million members worldwide. Majid’s presidency marks a new era for the association, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and redefining the accountancy profession.

Ayla Majid is also the founder of Planetive Middle East and Planetive Pakistan and an international advocate for decarbonization and climate tech in emerging markets. Her leadership journey is further distinguished as she joins Deputy President Melanie Proffitt and Vice-President Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan, marking the first time in ACCA’s history that all three officer positions are held by women.

Majid succeeds Ronnie Patton, a retired lecturer from Northern Ireland, and praised his visionary leadership during his tenure. In addition to her ACCA role, she is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy and an Eisenhower Fellow, with academic credentials from prestigious institutions like LUMS, the University of London, Harvard, and Oxford.

