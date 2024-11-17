Honri Pakistan is Coming to Ideas 2024 with Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Electric Vehicle

Honri will be making its mark at Ideas 2024, held at Karachi Expo Center, with their Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric vehicle, Honri Ve.

This groundbreaking introduction reaffirms Dewan’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring a more cost-effective driving solution for the people of Pakistan.

The Honri Ve is designed to revolutionize the automotive market, offering a sustainable, budget-friendly alternative in today’s fuel-centric economy.

Honri Ve is available in two variants: Ve 2.0 (200km) and Ve 3.0 (300km), with prices starting from PKR 3,999,000. This vehicle is set to be a game-changer, poised to redefine what it means to drive in a cleaner, greener, and more affordable way.

Will this electric vehicle transform the Pakistani automotive landscape?

Visit Ideas 2024 to find out and experience the future of driving firsthand.