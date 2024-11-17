How to Avoid Traffic in Karachi During IDEAS 2024

The Karachi Traffic Police has shared alternative routes for the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024. The event will be held at the Karachi Expo Center from November 19 to 22, showcasing modern defense technology.

Key roads around the Expo Center will remain closed from 7 am to 7 pm during the exhibition. Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road, from Hassan Square to the Stadium, will be inaccessible. Roads connecting University Road and Stadium Road to the Expo Center will also be closed.

ALSO READ Teenager Drowns While Swimming in Dubai Beach

Small vehicles can use roads near the Expo Center, but heavy traffic is prohibited. Roads from Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road and Dalmia Road to Hassan Square will be closed. Access from Nipa via University Road passing the Expo Center’s left will also be restricted.

Heavy vehicles, including water tankers, coming from Sharea Faisal will be diverted to Drigh Road. Rashid Minhas Road to Stadium Road will be closed to heavy traffic, which will instead use Sharea Faisal or Nipa Chowrangi.

ALSO READ LESCO Ends Hiring of Permanent Employees

Traffic from Nipa and Jail Chowrangi will be redirected to Shaheed-e-Millat Road or Teen Hatti Road. Vehicles heading from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square will be diverted to Teen Hatti.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes such as Gharibabad to Sharea Faisal or Hassan Square and Nipa to Sir Shah Suleman Road. These measures aim to manage traffic flow during the high-profile event.