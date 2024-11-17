LESCO Ends Hiring of Permanent Employees

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has officially ended the practice of hiring permanent employees and officers, according to a reported by ARY News on Sunday, citing reliable sources.

The report disclosed that even engineers with several years of service will not be regularized under this new policy.

From now on, all new hires will be on a contractual basis.

In addition, LESCO has decided to integrate all benefits and allowances for officers into their base salaries.

This change means that employees will no longer receive additional benefits upon retirement or resignation.

The LESCO Board of Governors has reportedly approved the decision, despite numerous key positions—including linemen and Assistant Linemen (ALM)—remaining unfilled.