Rashid Latif Wants Pakistan to Get More Money From ICC

In a bold statement, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to demand a larger share of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) total revenue.

Latif’s remarks highlight the financial disparities within international cricket, particularly the earnings generated from high-profile matches.

Latif pointed out that the PCB currently receives only 6% of the ICC’s total revenue, a figure he believes is disproportionately low given Pakistan’s significant contribution to the sport.

He argued that the PCB should receive at least 15% of the ICC’s total revenue, a move that would better reflect Pakistan’s importance in the cricketing world.

A key factor behind Latif’s recommendation is the enormous revenue generated by Pakistan vs. India matches, which are among the most watched and commercially successful events in cricket.

According to Latif, these encounters draw massive audiences and advertising revenue, significantly boosting the ICC’s earnings.

Given this, he asserted that the PCB should receive a larger share of the profits than traditional powerhouses like Australia and England.