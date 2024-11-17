Wahab Riaz Gets Two Crucial Roles in PCB Once Again

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday the appointment of former Test cricketer and ex-senior manager Wahab Riaz as the supervisor for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Riaz has also been chosen to lead the mentoring team for the Champions Cup, as reported by 24NewsHD TV.

Meanwhile, the PCB has yet to make a final decision on the resignation of Mohammad Yousaf, who has been serving as a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Yousaf’s future with the board remains uncertain, with discussions ongoing regarding his potential departure.

This move comes after Wahab Riaz’s recent removal from his role as the chief selector for Pakistan’s cricket selection committee on July 11, 2024. The decision followed Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where the team did not advance beyond the group stage. Riaz had initially been appointed as the chief selector in the wake of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Wahab Riaz retired from international cricket on August 16, 2023, ending a career that lasted over a decade. He debuted in international cricket in February 2008 against Zimbabwe and represented Pakistan in 27 Test matches, 91 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 36 T20 Internationals. Over his career, he claimed 83 wickets in Test matches, 120 in ODIs, and 34 in T20Is.