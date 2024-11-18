Ali Haider’s Grit Shines in Bangkok Marathon Despite Knee Injury

In a display of extraordinary resilience, Pakistan’s marathon runner Ali Haider overcame a painful knee injury to cross the finish line at the prestigious Bangkok Marathon, which saw 921 participants from around the globe.

Ali Haider entered the marathon, his first international competition, nursing an injury sustained during rigorous training. Despite the odds stacked against him, he started the race at an impressive pace of seven minutes per kilometer, a testament to his preparation and mental fortitude.

However, as the grueling 42-kilometer course unfolded, the injury began to take its toll. Haider’s pace slowed considerably, dropping to 10 minutes per kilometer as the pain became more debilitating.

Yet, showing remarkable determination, he refused to quit. Limping through the final stretches, he completed the marathon in six hours, five minutes, and three seconds, averaging a commendable pace of eight minutes and 39 seconds per kilometer.

Speaking after the race to a private channel, Haider reflected on the immense physical challenge. “The pain was unbearable, but I kept telling myself to push forward. Finishing was the only option,” he said, visibly emotional.

Haider’s perseverance earned him a finish at 731st position, a remarkable feat considering the circumstances. His journey is a shining example of courage and determination, embodying the spirit of endurance sports.

For Pakistan, Haider’s accomplishment is more than just a personal milestone—it is an inspiring story of grit and a reminder of the potential that lies within its athletes, even in the face of adversity.