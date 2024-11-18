Pakistan Announce a Surprise Playing XI for 3rd T20I Against Australia

Pakistan has announced the playing XI for the final T20I against Australia with plenty of surprises in the team that will take the field at Bellerive Oval.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan has been rested for the final game with Salman Ali Agha taking charge as the captain in the biggest twist yet.

Rizwan has struggled to make an impact with the bat in the opening two games, and with the fate of the series already decided, the selectors seem to have given a chance to other players to gauge their performances.

Haseebullah Khan returns to the team as well while Jahandad Khan will also make his international bow after impressing in the domestic circuit. Naseem Shah, who has had a torrid time with the ball in the first two games, makes way for the youngster.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Babar Azam Haseebullha Khan (wk) Sahibzada Farhan Usman Khan Salman Agha (c) Irfan Khan Abbas Afridi Shaheen Shah Afridi Haris Rauf Jahandad Khan Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia is yet to confirm their playing XI but with the series already wrapped up, the hosts are likely to give a chance to the next generation of cricketers as well.