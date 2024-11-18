Pakistan Vs Australia 3rd T20I: Latest Weather Update

The stage is set for the third and final T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, with weather conditions expected to favor an uninterrupted contest.

The match, slated to begin at 1:00 PM PST (7 PM AEST), should escape any rain disruptions, much to the relief of fans and players alike.

The forecast predicts temperatures hovering around a chilly 8°C, accompanied by light westerly winds at 13 km/h. Low clouds are expected to blanket the skies, but the chances of precipitation are minimal. This is welcome news after a rain-curtailed series opener in Brisbane disrupted proceedings.

Having already lost the series 2-0, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan side will aim to finish the series on a high note. The visitors, who made history with a remarkable ODI series win earlier, have struggled to replicate that form in the T20Is.

A rain-affected opening game saw Pakistan succumb to Australia’s explosive batting, and the second T20I in Sydney ended with a narrow 13-run loss, highlighting the team’s inability to capitalize on key moments.

Australia, buoyed by an unassailable series lead, will look to complete a clean sweep in front of their home crowd. With players like Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa in fine form, the hosts have showcased their depth and versatility throughout the series.

With the series outcome already decided, both teams will have the freedom to play aggressive cricket, giving fans hope for an entertaining finale. For Pakistan, it’s a chance to restore pride, while for Australia, it’s an opportunity to consolidate their dominance in the shortest format of the game.

The Bellerive Oval awaits a thrilling conclusion to what has been an eventful series.