CII Chief Explains Fatwa on VPN Usage

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) clarified its recent fatwa (Islamic decree) on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).
CII Chairman Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi explained on Monday that a VPN’s permissibility under Islamic law depends primarily on its usage. He stated that using a VPN for indecent content or spreading misinformation, regardless of whether it’s registered or not, is considered unIslamic.
The CII’s original November 15th declaration deemed VPN use un-Islamic, emphasizing the need to block immoral and blasphemous content online. This clarification highlights that the CII’s concern lies with the content accessed, not the technology itself.
He explained that the fatwa stemmed from the observation that VPNs are largely used to access indecent websites. This prevalent misuse led the CII to declare VPN use un-Islamic.
In a prior statement, Naeemi affirmed the government’s right to restrict access to harmful content, emphasizing that such measures align with Sharia law.
According to CII chief Naeemi, reports indicate 15 million daily visits to indecent websites. He emphasized the importance of VPN registration, stating that registered VPNs used for constructive criticism are permissible.
However, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, speaking on the “Naya Pakistan” program, expressed his unawareness of the government’s stance on blocking VPNs. He criticized the CII’s involvement, calling their opinion unwarranted and irrelevant to Sharia law.
Sanaullah clarified that government restrictions are focused on the misuse of social media platform X, not VPNs.
Beating about the bush, they only follow govt instructions rather than govt follow the IIC directives.