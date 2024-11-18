Here Are The Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan Today – 18 November, 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 3:03 pm

Pakistan is facing a severe air pollution crisis, with Lahore topping the list of most polluted cities in the country. According to real-time data from IQAir, Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) stands at a hazardous 495, making it one of the most polluted cities globally.

The data reveals that several other major cities in Pakistan also grapple with poor air quality. Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, and Haripur all have unhealthy or unhealthy AQI readings.

ALSO READ

Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan (Based on IQAir Data):

City US AQI
Lahore, Punjab 495
Multan, Punjab 306
Karachi, Sindh 199
Rawalpindi, Punjab 176
Peshawar, KPK 169
Islamabad, Islamabad 137
Abbottabad, KPK 119
Haripur, KPK 112
ALSO READ

The alarming levels of air pollution in Pakistan are a cause for concern, as they pose serious health risks to millions. The government and relevant authorities need to take immediate action to address this issue and improve air quality in the country.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>