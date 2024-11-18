Here Are The Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan Today – 18 November, 2024

Pakistan is facing a severe air pollution crisis, with Lahore topping the list of most polluted cities in the country. According to real-time data from IQAir, Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) stands at a hazardous 495, making it one of the most polluted cities globally.
The data reveals that several other major cities in Pakistan also grapple with poor air quality. Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, and Haripur all have unhealthy or unhealthy AQI readings.
Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan (Based on IQAir Data):
|City
|US AQI
|Lahore, Punjab
|495
|Multan, Punjab
|306
|Karachi, Sindh
|199
|Rawalpindi, Punjab
|176
|Peshawar, KPK
|169
|Islamabad, Islamabad
|137
|Abbottabad, KPK
|119
|Haripur, KPK
|112
The alarming levels of air pollution in Pakistan are a cause for concern, as they pose serious health risks to millions. The government and relevant authorities need to take immediate action to address this issue and improve air quality in the country.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.