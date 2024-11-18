Here Are The Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan Today – 18 November, 2024

Pakistan is facing a severe air pollution crisis, with Lahore topping the list of most polluted cities in the country. According to real-time data from IQAir, Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) stands at a hazardous 495, making it one of the most polluted cities globally.

The data reveals that several other major cities in Pakistan also grapple with poor air quality. Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, and Haripur all have unhealthy or unhealthy AQI readings.

ALSO READ Govt Likely to Resolve Issue of Petroleum Policy to Facilitate $5 Billion Investment

Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan (Based on IQAir Data):

City US AQI Lahore, Punjab 495 Multan, Punjab 306 Karachi, Sindh 199 Rawalpindi, Punjab 176 Peshawar, KPK 169 Islamabad, Islamabad 137 Abbottabad, KPK 119 Haripur, KPK 112

The alarming levels of air pollution in Pakistan are a cause for concern, as they pose serious health risks to millions. The government and relevant authorities need to take immediate action to address this issue and improve air quality in the country.