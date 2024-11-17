PCB Officially Clarifies Reports of Jason Gillespie’s Removal as Red-Ball Head-Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has emphatically refuted reports suggesting that Aaqib Javed will replace Jason Gillespie as the head coach of the men’s national team following the conclusion of the ongoing series against Australia.

The claim, which first appeared on ESPNcricinfo, had alleged that Gillespie—currently serving as the interim white-ball coach—would be relieved of his duties, despite his role as the permanent red-ball coach. According to the report, Aaqib Javed, the former Pakistan international, was set to take over.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Gets Two Crucial Roles in PCB Once Again

However, the PCB has swiftly responded, denying these assertions and making it clear that no such decision has been made regarding Javed’s appointment.

The Board also reaffirmed that Gillespie will continue in charge of the national Test side for the upcoming series against South Africa, though they provided no clarity on who will lead the team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

It is also worth noting that Gillespie was reportedly offered the position of Pakistan’s all-format coach following Gary Kirsten’s abrupt departure, but he declined the offer to take on the role in a permanent capacity.

This refusal sparked speculation that the PCB might part ways with the Australian altogether and appoint a local coach instead.

Aaqib Javed, who recently stepped down from his position as head coach of Lahore Qalandars, has been a leading candidate, with former head coach Saqlain Mushtaq also mentioned in the conversation.

However, as of now, the PCB has yet to make an official announcement regarding the coaching appointment.

Gillespie will remain at the helm when Pakistan faces Australia in the final T20I tomorrow, after which the team will travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI and T20I series, possibly without a proper head-coach.