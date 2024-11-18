Islamabad’s Red Zone is Getting a “Verified Lane” to Ease Traffic

Commuters in Islamabad’s Red Zone will soon avoid long queues as the federal police are set to introduce a “Verified Lane” for easier access, according to a report by 24NewsHD TV channel on Monday.

The Security Division has submitted recommendations to higher authorities to implement this initiative. The plan allows civilian vehicles to use the new lane, with a separate sticker.

However, vehicles and their drivers must register with the police before receiving the special sticker. Once verified, these vehicles can enter the Red Zone via the verified lane without further checks.

The final decision on the recommendations will be made by the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad.