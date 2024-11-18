UAE Royals Arrive in Pakistan to Hunt The Endangered Houbara Bustard

A high-profile delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saif Al-Nehyan, landed in Panjgur aboard a special aircraft. The deputy commissioner and senior officials of the Panjgur administration welcomed the son of the UAE’s deputy prime minister and the royal entourage at the airport.
According to officials, the dignitaries have special permission from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hunt the houbara bustard during their visit.
The delegation includes prominent figures such as Obaid Mubarak Obaid Hareb Al-Shamsi, Sultan Saeed Sultan Balghamise Al-Shamsi, Khalid Sultan Saeed Balghamise Al-Shamsi, Jabir Battal Sultan Battal Almarar, Saif Hamdan Khalifa Alkaabi, and Jassem Ali Omran Alhamdan.
The houbara bustard, classified as a vulnerable species, attracts royal hunters from the Gulf each year with regulated hunting permissions. The visit highlights the continued collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE in maintaining traditional hunting practices.
