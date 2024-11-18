UAE Royals Arrive in Pakistan to Hunt The Endangered Houbara Bustard

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 6:15 pm

A high-profile delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saif Al-Nehyan, landed in Panjgur aboard a special aircraft. The deputy commissioner and senior officials of the Panjgur administration welcomed the son of the UAE’s deputy prime minister and the royal entourage at the airport.

According to officials, the dignitaries have special permission from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hunt the houbara bustard during their visit.

ALSO READ

The delegation includes prominent figures such as Obaid Mubarak Obaid Hareb Al-Shamsi, Sultan Saeed Sultan Balghamise Al-Shamsi, Khalid Sultan Saeed Balghamise Al-Shamsi, Jabir Battal Sultan Battal Almarar, Saif Hamdan Khalifa Alkaabi, and Jassem Ali Omran Alhamdan.

ALSO READ

The houbara bustard, classified as a vulnerable species, attracts royal hunters from the Gulf each year with regulated hunting permissions. The visit highlights the continued collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE in maintaining traditional hunting practices.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>