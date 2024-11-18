Pakistani Boxer Usman Wazeer Announces Date of His Next Fight

Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Usman Wazeer has revealed his next opponent’s date and identity. The 24-year-old will fight Mexico’s Ramiro Garcia Lopez at Park Community Arena, Sheffield, on December 7th in his 15th professional bout.

Since turning pro in 2019, Usman Wazeer has enjoyed an impeccable record of 14-0 with 10 of his wins coming via stoppage, underlining his potential as one of the best pugilists from Pakistan. Usman only recently took up his 14th fight, beating India’s Tilak Selvam on 26th September in just the first round.

Ramiro “EL DURO” Garcia Lopez, meanwhile, boasts a professional record of 8 wins and 14 losses with his latest win coming against British-Afghan boxer Hamed Ghaz.

His upcoming fight in Sheffield is the first time Usman Wazeer has chosen to appear in front of a British audience as he tries to broaden his fan base.

Previously, Usman and his team had preferred Dubai and Bangkok as the perfect venues to hone their craft. With their work seemingly complete, Usman appears destined for a larger audience as he looks to get more professional experience under his belt before challenging for a world title.