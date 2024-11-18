Rupee Abruptly Ends 3-Day Win Streak Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) posted losses against the US Dollar (USD) today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was bearish all day and closed in red against the greenback. Meanwhile, it posted gains against most of the other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the 277 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters remained at the 279-281 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.07 percent to close at 277.85 after losing 18 paisas against the US Dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 0.17 percent.

The PKR was green against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today.

It lost eight paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and five paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED).

Meanwhile, it gained 59 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 95 paisas against the British Pound (GBP), and 22 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It gained 48 paisas against the Euro (EUR) in today’s interbank currency market.