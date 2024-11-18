Gold Rate in Pakistan Goes up After Last Week’s Massive Drop

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 2,500 per tola on the opening day of the week.

According to data issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 2,500 per tola to Rs. 269,900, while the price of 10 grams was up by Rs. 2,144 to Rs. 231,396.

In the international market, gold rate was $2,587 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $25 during the day, according to the association.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 5,500 per tola on Thursday last week, this was the second big decrease during the week after decline of Rs. 7,000 per tola on Tuesday.

The precious metal is currently trading much below the all-time high level of Rs. 287,900 recorded late last month.