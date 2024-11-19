All You Need to Know About Portugal’s New Solidarity Golden Visa

Portugal has announced plans to introduce a new Solidarity Golden Visa aimed at promoting social integration and public benefit, as reported by Schengen.News.

While the exact implementation date is yet to be confirmed, the program proposes granting residency to affluent internationals who invest a minimum of €250,000 in social projects within Portugal. These funds would be directed toward infrastructure and resources to assist the integration of immigrants in vulnerable circumstances.

According to Luís Montenegro’s administration, the initiative is designed to attract private capital for social investment. As stated in Portugal News:

“[The goal is to] create an instrument for channeling private capital into projects supporting immigrant integration. This includes investments in reception infrastructure, integration initiatives, and other support for immigrants in need.”

Transition from Traditional Golden Visa

The traditional Golden Visa Program granted residency to wealthy foreigners investing in real estate, cultural production, or job creation. The real estate option, previously the most popular, was discontinued last year after the approval of the “More Housing Bill” due to its contribution to Portugal’s housing crisis.

In response, the government has focused on alternative options, including social investment, cultural funding, and scientific research, to ensure the program aligns with broader societal goals.

Benefits of the New Golden Visa

The Solidarity Golden Visa is expected to provide significant advantages to both Portugal and its applicants. For investors, it offers residency and the associated freedom of movement within the EU and Schengen areas. Additionally, Portugal boasts one of the world’s strongest passports, allowing visa-free access to 105 countries and passport-free travel to 43 nations, according to the Passport Index by VisaGuide.World.

This initiative is part of the Action Plan for Migration, as announced by António Leitão Amaro, Portugal’s Minister of the Presidency, in June. The plan aims to modernize migration and integration policies while ensuring that investment serves a social purpose:

“We want Residence Permits for Investment to be mobilized for financing infrastructure and equipment that support the reception and integration of immigrants.”

This innovative program reflects Portugal’s commitment to fostering inclusivity while continuing to attract global investment.