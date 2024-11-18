Finland Changes Residency Permit Rules for Foreign Workers

Effective November 1, 2024, Finland has introduced new minimum income thresholds for residence permit applicants. The updated requirements vary depending on the type of permit and applicant’s location, aiming to ensure applicants have the financial means to live in Finland.

New Income Thresholds for Residence Permits

The updated figures, based on data from Finland’s Social Insurance Institution and other official sources, establish specific financial requirements for each type of residence permit.

General Financial Criteria

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient resources, referred to as the “income threshold,” to support themselves while residing in Finland. These thresholds differ depending on the permit type and personal circumstances.

Work-Based Residence Permits

The minimum income for work-based permits has been increased as follows:

General Workers : €1,399 gross monthly salary.

: €1,399 gross monthly salary. Specialists & EU Blue Card Applicants: €3,638 gross monthly salary.

This adjustment ensures that earnings align with the responsibilities and qualifications required for these roles.

Regional Income Variations

To account for differences in living costs, Finland has categorized regions with varying income requirements:

Helsinki Metropolitan Area (Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen) Monthly: €1,210 (net)

Annually: €14,520 (net) Other Large Municipalities (e.g., Tampere, Turku, Oulu, Jyväskylä) Monthly: €1,090 (net)

Annually: €12,360 (net) Other Municipalities Monthly: €1,030 (net)

Annually: €13,080 (net)

These thresholds ensure applicants can afford housing and living expenses based on the cost of living in each region.

Student Residence Permits

For international students, the income requirement is €800 per month, reflecting reduced costs from subsidized housing and student discounts. The same threshold applies to graduates seeking work, entrepreneurs, and researchers.

Other Permit-Specific Income Requirements

Au Pairs : €340 pocket money per month.

: €340 pocket money per month. Working Holiday Permits: €2,450 for the first three months to cover initial expenses.

Stricter Application Rules Starting September 2024

From September 1, 2024, first-time residence permit applications must be submitted from outside Finland. Applications made within Finland will generally be rejected unless exceptional circumstances apply.

Impact on Applicants

The updated rules aim to streamline the residence permit process while ensuring financial stability for applicants. Prospective applicants should review these new requirements carefully and plan their applications accordingly to avoid rejection.

Finland’s revised income requirements for residence permits reflect its commitment to ensuring applicants can adequately support themselves. By understanding these changes and preparing accordingly, applicants can navigate the process smoothly, whether moving for work, study, or other purposes.