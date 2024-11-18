Canada Announces Bad News for Those Seeking Permanent Residency, Work and Student Visas

By Rija Sohaib | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 1:55 pm

As Canada grapples with its growing population and related challenges, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed recent changes to the country’s immigration policies. While admitting that the government “could have acted quicker,” Trudeau described the new immigration approach as “straightforward and simple.”

Trudeau made these comments in a seven-minute YouTube video released on Sunday, which included a montage of headlines highlighting flaws in Canada’s immigration system.

“Looking back, when the post-pandemic economic boom slowed, and businesses no longer required additional labor, as a federal team, we could have acted faster to close the taps,” Trudeau remarked in the video.

Facing Pressure Ahead of Elections

With the 2025 federal election on the horizon and his Liberal Party lagging in the polls, Trudeau is under increasing pressure from both the public and political opponents over immigration. Critics have linked higher immigration rates to worsening issues such as housing shortages and inflation.

Canada’s New Immigration Plan

Trudeau outlined the revised immigration plan, emphasizing its simplicity. The focus will now be on permanent residents with essential skills, particularly healthcare professionals and construction workers.

Under the new framework, Canada will reduce the number of permanent residents admitted, targeting 395,000 in 2025—a 20% decrease from the 485,000 projected for this year. Temporary immigration, including international students and foreign workers, will also see cuts, with annual numbers expected to drop to 446,000 by 2025 and 2026. By 2027, the plan projects only 17,400 new non-permanent residents.

Criticism of International Student Programs

Trudeau acknowledged that post-COVID-19, increased immigration was intended to boost the labor market and stave off a recession. However, he criticized the exploitation of immigration programs for profit.

“Some saw it as an opportunity to game the system and profit. We witnessed far too many large corporations take advantage,” he said.

Trudeau also called out colleges and universities for leveraging international student programs to boost their revenues and condemned scammers who preyed on vulnerable immigrants with false promises of citizenship.

