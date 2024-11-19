Asus ROG Phone 9 Series Improves Cooling and Brings Faster Chipset

Asus is taking the gaming phone experience to the next level with the launch of the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro packed with powerful hardware, improved cooling, and premium features as always.

These new models are not just for gamers—they’re designed for anyone seeking top-tier performance in a smartphone, evidenced by ROG’s stronger focus on casual-friendly design

Design and Display

Both models feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, 1,600 nits brightness (2500 nits peak), and a 185Hz refresh rate, a leap from last year’s 165Hz, though it will only be usable in a select few titles. It also covers 107% of the DCI P3 color gamut.

The AniMe Vision mini-LED display on the back is now available on both phones, allowing for endless customization, from static designs to animated GIFs. The ROG Phone 9 offers 85 LEDs, a major upgrade over last year’s basic RGB design.

ALSO READ Nintendo Switch to Get Several Remastered Games in 2025

The ROG Phone 9 Pro takes it further with 648 LEDs, capable of rendering Chinese and Japanese text or playing retro mini-games like Snake and Breakout right on the back of the device.

Internals and Software

Powering the ROG Phone 9 series is the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering 45% faster CPU, 40% better GPU, and 40% improved NPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Pair that with up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage on the Pro, and you’ve got a phone that can handle anything you throw at it—whether it’s hardcore gaming or multitasking across demanding apps.

Asus has also revamped the cooling system, with a 57% larger graphite sheet, enhanced fan blades, and more thermal paste. Additionally, the AeroActive Cooler X Pro isn’t just for cooling—it adds two shoulder buttons and even a subwoofer for immersive 2.1-channel sound.

ALSO READ Google Check Out Play Store’s Best Apps and Games in 2024

On the software side, Asus promises two OS updates and four years of security patches on top of Android 15.

Camera

Both models sport a 50MP Sony Lytia 700 main sensor with 6-axis gimbal stabilization that now corrects up to ±5°, ensuring sharper photos and videos even in motion. There’s also a 13MP ultra-wide camera for larger POV shots and a 32MP selfie camera with an RGBW sensor for clearer low-light selfies.

The Pro model retains the 3x 32MP telephoto lens, while the standard ROG Phone 9 switches to a 5MP macro camera for closeup shots.

Battery and Pricing

With a huge 5,800 mAh battery designed for endurance, you can expect an impressive 4.5 hours of intense gaming. It maintains 80% capacity even after 1,000 charge cycles, equating to three years of daily use. This battery also charges rapidly with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging, reaching full capacity in just 46 minutes.

The phones start at $1,000 for the ROG Phone 9 and $1,200 for the Pro. For those who want the ultimate experience, the Pro Edition with 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage is priced at $1,500.

Since there are little to no differences between the two phones, the spec sheets have been combined below.

Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro Specifications

Chipset Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6×3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M) GPU Adreno 830 OS Android 15, 2 years Android update Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 6.78” inches LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 185Hz, HDR10, 1600 nits (HBM), 2500 nits (peak). The secondary display has more LEDs on the Pro RAM 12 GB (vanilla only), 16 GB, 24 GB Storage 256 GB (vanilla only), 512 GB, 1TB Card Slot No Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm ( wide ) , 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal OIS, (in both) 13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) (in both) 32 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1/3.2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom,(Pro only) 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), (vanilla only) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide) Colors Phantom Black, Storm White Fingerprint sensor Under Display, Optical Battery

5,800 mAh, 65W wired, PD3.0, PPS, QC5, 100% in 46 min (advertised)

15W wireless (Qi)

10W reverse wired Price

$1000 (vanilla) $1200 (Pro)